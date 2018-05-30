  • FTC looking to stop unwanted robocalls

    It's an annoying problem that is unfortunately getting worse: robocalls.

    The Federal Trade Commission received 270,000 Do Not Call Registry complaints from Pennsylvania last year.

    Now, lawmakers are working to make the issue a thing of the past by working on a bill to require that phone providers make call-blocking technology available to consumers.

