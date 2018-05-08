Furloughs, programming cuts proposed for local school district

OAKMONT, Pa. - Parents are fired up about furloughs coming to the Riverview School District.
The superintendent says nothing is final just yet, however less support from state and federal government has put them in this situation.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith tracks down the superintendent for an explanation and speaks with concerned parents and students.
Programs like music, art, P.E. and guidance are on the line and parents and students are speaking out about it.
Some parents are even demanding that the district to show them a detailed budget to prove this is the best decision for the district.
