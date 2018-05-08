  • Furloughs, programming cuts proposed for local school district

    Updated:

    OAKMONT, Pa. - Parents are fired up about furloughs coming to the Riverview School District.

    The superintendent says nothing is final just yet, however less support from state and federal government has put them in this situation.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith tracks down the superintendent for an explanation and speaks with concerned parents and students. 

    Programs like music, art, P.E.  and guidance are on the line and parents and students are speaking out about it.

    Some parents are even demanding that the district to show them a detailed budget to prove this is the best decision for the district. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Furloughs, programming cuts proposed for local school district

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man stabs another in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hospitalized after house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Carnegie Science Center: Guide to events

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cats roaming streets are health issue, neighbors say