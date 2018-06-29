  • Furries returning to Pittsburgh for Anthrocon

    Anthrocon is returning to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

    The 13th annual furry convention will take place July 5-8 at the David L Lawrence Convention Center.

    This year's theme is "Monster Movies."

