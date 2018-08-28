  • Future of Hill House uncertain due to financial problems

    PITTSBURGH - A community meeting is being held Tuesday night on the future of the Hill House, a group that helps Pittsburgh's Hill District residents.

    The organization is facing financial problems and working to fix them, starting with selling four buildings owned by the Hill House Association.

