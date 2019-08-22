PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Peters Township students waiting for their school bus on their first day, witnessed a garbage truck go up in flames Wednesday morning.
A Waste Management spokesperson told Channel 11 the driver of the truck picked up a grill, and there was a propane tank hidden inside. When the trash was compacted the propane tank ignited, setting everything else on fire.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca talked to witnesses about the scary scene, and has exclusive video of the truck smoldering. She will have a live report at 6 on WPXI.
