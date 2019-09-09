  • Local high school football player arrested in connection with armed robbery

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Jaquan Thomas, 18, and another person allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint in the Cambridge Square apartment complex back in August, according to police.

    Officers arrested Thomas at Gateway High School. He was a player on the football team.

