MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Jaquan Thomas, 18, and another person allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint in the Cambridge Square apartment complex back in August, according to police.
Officers arrested Thomas at Gateway High School. He was a player on the football team.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Joe Arena is going through court documents to learn how social media played a role in the alleged crime.
