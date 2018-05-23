0 Man impersonates nurse, responds to emergencies at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH - A man is accused of impersonating a nurse and responding to emergencies Tuesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, police said.

PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted

Hospital staff reported shortly before 2 a.m. that several members of the Rapid Response Team were suspicious of a man who was responding to codes, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Jones was wearing light blue scrubs, the same color worn by registered nurses at the hospital, the complaint said.

Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn what exactly Jones is accused of doing while impersonating a nurse for Channel 11 News at Noon.

The Rapid Response Team director told police he witnessed Jones impersonating and identifying himself as a registered nurse.

Jones, 23, was found in the hospital’s cafeteria without identification. He told police he worked for a company called Visiting Angels, which was determined not to be true, the complaint said.

UPMC released the following statement:

“While responding to a patient with urgent needs, hospital staff spotted a person attempting to assist who was not wearing a hospital ID and who was wearing scrubs that do not match our uniform. We reported this to police, had him arrested, and police are now handling the matter.”

Jones is facing charges for impersonation, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Community members like Mike McNabb were shocked to learn of the incident.

“I've been there a couple times, so that's kind of worrisome, I guess, if someone could get in there and do it that easily, but I'm glad they caught him,” McNabb, a student, said.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.