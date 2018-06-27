Gator loose in Pa. wastewater captured after three days

MINERAL SPRINGS, Pa. - An alligator that's been living in a western Pennsylvania sewer system was captured Wednesday.
Pest control workers have been trying to capture it for three years.
"You don't see an alligator here in Pennsylvania. It's not something you see every day," said David Loustalot, who helped catch it.
Officials believe the alligator was someone's pet and they're investigating who released it.
