GetGo launched a new program that links your Advantage Card to your bank account so you can pay with just that at the pump.
And if you pay that way -- you'll get an extra discount on gas.
The savings on gas can be up to 30 cents. That's in addition to GetGo's Fuel Perks, but there is a limit of 30 gallons of gas per transaction.
You have to enroll and link your checking account to your Advantage Card.
Channel 11 asked if that puts your financial information at risk, but GetGo said it actually reduces the risk of skimmers.
They also told us GetGo is partnering with Zipline, a secure third-party vendor, as the go-between with customers' banks. When you pay with your Advantage Card, the funds come from their checking accounts, just like with a debit card. GetGo pays the processing fees on the transaction.
Target has been doing something similar to this with its Red Card.
