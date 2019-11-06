0 Video shows man knocked unconscious, woman attacked by group of women at local McDonald's

PITTSBURGH - A man was left unconscious in the street, and a woman was pepper-sprayed after a fight in a local McDonald's spilled out the front door, police said.

Court documents said the victims of the attack were Marc Conn and Billie Jo Goldsworthy. Documents said Conn was left paralyzed.

Investigators said the attack happened at the location on Wood Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

During the investigation, police said they learned the victims were inside the restaurant when they got into an argument with another man. Things escalated, and two employees -- one identified as Roneese Davis -- grabbed and pushed the victims out of the restaurant.

According to a criminal complaint, that is when Goldsworthy was pepper-sprayed, dragged to the ground by her hair and punched multiple times by a group of women.

Video of the fight went viral on social media.

Police said Conn tried to intervene and was then knocked unconscious by Davis. Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once in the back of the head, causing him to fall face first into the pavement.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

For the remainder of the video, he did not move and was obviously unconscious until paramedics arrived.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 412-255-2827.

In a statement sent to Channel 11, a spokesperson for McDonald's said:

“I am aware of the incident that took place at my restaurant. This behavior goes against the values and standards that I expect from my employees and I am fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this matter.” – John Santonastasso, McDonald’s Owner/Operator

RELATED: 1 person shot outside of Wood Street McDonald's

This is not the first time there's been a violent incident at this McDonald's location. Just over two weeks ago, one person was shot outside the downtown fast food joint after a fight.

The other McDonald's employee who was allegedly involved -- whom police have not yet named -- is being investigated by police. She has not been charged yet but is seen on video punching one of the victims.

Police said they are looking for witnesses.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.