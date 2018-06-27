Giant Eagle announces launch of mobile shopping experience

Giant Eagle, Inc. announced the launch of the Scan Pay & Go mobile shopping service on Tuesday.
The company is the first major supermarket retailer in Pittsburgh to offer the mobile experience.
The service will allow customers to use handheld devices to scan the barcodes and enter PLU numbers for products that need to be weighed.
The concept is currently featured at the Waterworks and Township of Pine Market District locations. The technology is expected to be introduced to three additional stores in the future, including the Giant Eagle in Moon Township and Market District locations in Robinson and South Hills.
Customers have two options when using the Giant Eagle Scan Pay & Go service:
- Download the Giant Eagle Scan Pay & Go mobile app, which is available on both iPhone and Android devices
- Participating locations will offer handheld units that offer the time convenience
“The notion of the ‘traditional’ customer shopping experience no longer exists,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “The challenge for retailers is to provide solutions for all of the ways customers want to interact with your brand and your products, and the Giant Eagle Scan Pay & Go app has quickly become a popular option for those interested in using technology to take an added level of control in their shopping experience.”
