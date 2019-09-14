  • Giant Eagle no longer allowing open carry at all stores, gas stations

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle is no longer allowing customers to openly carry a gun at all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations, according to a statement from the company.

    In the statement posted online, company officials cited "the heightened concern customers may feel when they encounter anyone other than law enforcement personnel visibly carrying a weapon." 

    Company officials said they chose to update the policy and "are committed to creating a safe and comfortable working and shopping experience." 

    Giant Eagle has stores in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio.

    CLICK HERE to read the full statement from Giant Eagle.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories