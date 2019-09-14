PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle is no longer allowing customers to openly carry a gun at all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations, according to a statement from the company.
In the statement posted online, company officials cited "the heightened concern customers may feel when they encounter anyone other than law enforcement personnel visibly carrying a weapon."
Company officials said they chose to update the policy and "are committed to creating a safe and comfortable working and shopping experience."
Giant Eagle has stores in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio.
CLICK HERE to read the full statement from Giant Eagle.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park; 2 others inside charged
- Threats against local football game causing increased security
- Police searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend's 1-year-old son
- VIDEO: Prank-loving father gets hilarious obituary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}