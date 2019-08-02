  • Giant Eagle to take new urban office in Lawrenceville

    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle, the region's dominant grocery chain, is on the brink of an office move into the city.

    The grocery chain is poised to set up a satellite office on the top floor of TechMill 41, the new approximately 86,000-square-foot office building by Fort Willow Developers neighboring the 40th Street Bridge in Lawrenceville.

