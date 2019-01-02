Girl, 15, arrested for leaving her newborn to die in Philly dumpster

Authorities say a woman approached some police officers on patrol around 10:30 p.m. Monday and told them she had found a baby that had been placed in the dumpster by her daughter's friend. The woman and the baby were taken to a hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officers then went to the home of the daughter's friend. The girl who had given birth and her mother were taken to a police building and the teen was arrested.
The girl was later taken to a hospital for what authorities said was "precautionary medical treatment," though further details were not disclosed.
