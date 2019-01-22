Goat named Houdini finds forever home in Kentucky

A goat famous for his frequent appearances along Interstate 65 near Louisville, Kentucky has a new home.
The evasive goat, nicknamed Houdini, is known for disappearing before anyone could catch him.
Hardin County officials announced in early January that the now-famous goat is being cared for at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky.
It wasn't easy to find a home for him.
After Houdini was injured in a traffic mishap on Oct. 21, he spent months in captivity with Hardin County Animal Care and Control, healing from a broken leg.
Houdini didn't like that very much, and showed signs of aggression, officials said.
Hardin County Judge Executive Harry L. Berry appointed a six-member committee to evaluate vet options for Houdini's future home.
The requirements included proper safety protocols, experience with similar livestock and a location close to his former home so he could still receive visits from fans.
