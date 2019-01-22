  • Goat named Houdini finds forever home in Kentucky

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A goat famous for his frequent appearances along Interstate 65 near Louisville, Kentucky has a new home.

    The evasive goat, nicknamed Houdini, is known for disappearing before anyone could catch him.

    Hardin County officials announced in early January that the now-famous goat is being cared for at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky.

    It wasn't easy to find a home for him.

    After Houdini was injured in a traffic mishap on Oct. 21, he spent months in captivity with Hardin County Animal Care and Control, healing from a broken leg.

    Houdini didn't like that very much, and showed signs of aggression, officials said.

    Hardin County Judge Executive Harry L. Berry appointed a six-member committee to evaluate vet options for Houdini's future home.

    The requirements included proper safety protocols, experience with similar livestock and a location  close to his former home so he could still receive visits from fans.

