    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The former president of Penn State has been given a date to report to prison in relation to the scandal involving child sexual abuse allegations against a former school football coach.

    Last month, Graham Spanier asked a federal court to vacate his criminal conviction for how he handled the 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in a university locker room.

    Spanier, 70, has been out on bail since his 2017 conviction.

    He's been ordered to report to the Dauphin County Prison on May 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. to serve his sentence.

