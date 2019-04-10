HARRISBURG, Pa. - The former president of Penn State has been given a date to report to prison in relation to the scandal involving child sexual abuse allegations against a former school football coach.
Last month, Graham Spanier asked a federal court to vacate his criminal conviction for how he handled the 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in a university locker room.
Spanier, 70, has been out on bail since his 2017 conviction.
He's been ordered to report to the Dauphin County Prison on May 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. to serve his sentence.
