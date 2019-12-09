  • Repaired sidewalks back open on Grandview Avenue

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The breathtaking vista of downtown Pittsburgh and the three rivers from atop Grandview Avenue is accessible once again now that the sidewalks have been repaired.

    Officials with the City of Pittsburgh said this was the first renovation work done to the sidewalks since the 1980s.

    In late August, a portion of the sidewalk collapsed near the Mon Incline after a tractor-trailer drove onto it while trying to turn.

    WATCH: Portion of Grandview Ave. sidewalk collapses near Mon Incline

    In June, another portion of the sidewalk and three viewing platforms were closed due to the crumbling concrete. Barriers were put up to keep people away from the sections in need of repair. 

    People could even see daylight under the concrete as it started crumbling away before repairs.

    Here's what the sidewalks looked like before and after the renovation work:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories