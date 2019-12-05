GREEN TREE, Pa. - New complaints are surfacing about mail delivery from the US Postal Service’s Green Tree office.
Last week, 11 Investigates discovered around $13,000 in donation checks were at the post office but never delivered to St. Philip Church in Crafton.
After the story aired, more than half of a dozen residents and businesses reached out to 11 Investigates with similar issues, including St. John’s Lutheran Church in Carnegie.
The problems they have been dealing with for six years and how the USPS is responding -- on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
