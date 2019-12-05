ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Nearly 100 workers have been laid off just a week after the emergency room and inpatient services at the Ellwood City Medical Center shut down.
On Thursday, 92 people were called and told to clean out their desks because they were being laid off.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local emergency room shut down, some concerned it won’t reopen
This comes months after employees at the hospital told Channel 11 they had not received paychecks on multiple occasions. The city’s mayor, Anthony Court, told us then the problems were deeper than expected, with some paycheck problems going back months.
How community leaders are getting involved to help find them new jobs, on 11 News at 6.
