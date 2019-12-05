  • Man who allegedly confessed to local woman's murder now saying he didn't do it

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - The man who allegedly confessed to killing a Bethel Park woman claims he didn't do it.

    John Chapman hasn't been charged in the death of Jaime Feden, whose body was found in a Nevada desert in September, but he is charged in her kidnapping.

    On his way into a local courtroom on Thursday, he told Channel 11 when he confessed to killing her, he was on medication.

    This is a developing story. We'll have more on Channel 11 News at Noon.

