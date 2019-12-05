BETHEL PARK, Pa. - The man who allegedly confessed to killing a Bethel Park woman claims he didn't do it.
John Chapman hasn't been charged in the death of Jaime Feden, whose body was found in a Nevada desert in September, but he is charged in her kidnapping.
NEW: John Chapman just told us he didn't kill Jamie Feden & made that statement when he was on medication @WPXI he just arrived for his preliminary hearing— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) December 5, 2019
On his way into a local courtroom on Thursday, he told Channel 11 when he confessed to killing her, he was on medication.
This is a developing story. We'll have more on Channel 11 News at Noon.
