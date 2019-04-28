RICHHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed in a motorycle crash in Greene County on Saturday.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Richhill Township.
Dillion David Baker, 27, of Carmichaels, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Greene County coroner.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Greene County Coroner's Office are investigating.
