  • Greene County prison on lockdown after inmates attack guards

    Updated:

    GREENE COUNTY, Pa. - A Greene County prison was on lockdown for several days after inmates attacked guards.

    Officials told Channel 11 the incident happened Tuesday night at SCI Greene.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Greene County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Two officers suffered minor injuries and went back to work.

    Prison officials said that same day, there were two other incidents involving inmates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories