GREENE COUNTY, Pa. - A Greene County prison was on lockdown for several days after inmates attacked guards.
Officials told Channel 11 the incident happened Tuesday night at SCI Greene.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Greene County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Two officers suffered minor injuries and went back to work.
Prison officials said that same day, there were two other incidents involving inmates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Here's how to find out in 1 minute if you're impacted by the Equifax hack
- 1 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/26-7/28)
- Teen hurt in shooting lost brother to gun violence
- VIDEO: Alleged immigration agents approaching strangers at local stores
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}