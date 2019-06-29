PITTSBURGH - Cellphone video shows an adult man sitting on top of a 13-year-old boy, and refusing to let him leave a Greenfield playground.
According to police, the man believed the boy was vandalizing the playground and a nearby abandoned truck.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The boy told detectives that never happened, and the man started attacking him.
The man is now facing assault charges, but is not in jail.
The boy's mother wants justice for her son.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Gabriella DeLuca speaks with the mother about why she wants the man behind bars.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}