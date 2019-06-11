GREENSBURG, Pa. - A suspicious fire lands a Southwest Greensburg man in jail and facing arson charges.
It happened Tuesday morning on Cribbs Street in Southwest Greensburg. Investigators were only tipped off after the suspect turned himself at the state police barracks.
LATEST —>— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) June 11, 2019
Anthony Smoody was brought in and charged with arson this afternoon.
Police say he intentionally set a fire inside his SW Greensburg apartment earlier this morning, prompting his neighbors to be evacuated — I asked him WHY he did it, hear what he had to say at 5 #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ftl7X7q7Bz
The fire prompted neighbors to be evacuated and caused damage in the room where the fire started.
Channel 11 was the only TV station there as Anthony Smoody was brought out and told us WHY he turned himself in. Watch 11 News at 6 to here what he had to say.
