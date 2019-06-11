  • Man accused of starting fire in his apartment on purpose

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A suspicious fire lands a Southwest Greensburg man in jail and facing arson charges.

    It happened Tuesday morning on Cribbs Street in Southwest Greensburg. Investigators were only tipped off after the suspect turned himself at the state police barracks. 

    The fire prompted neighbors to be evacuated and caused damage in the room where the fire started. 

    The fire prompted neighbors to be evacuated and caused damage in the room where the fire started. Anthony Smoody was brought out and turned himself in.

