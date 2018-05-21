Greensburg Diocese agrees to make results of grand jury investigation public

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Greensburg Diocese has agreed to make public the results of a grand jury investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic church.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a statement late Monday afternoon commending the bishop of the Greensburg Diocese for agreeing to the public release of the grand jury investigation.
Shapiro praised both Greensburg Bishop Edward Malesic and the Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer for reversing their positions and now supporting the public release of a grand jury investigation into sex abuse by priests.
The grand jury has reportedly wrapped up a two-year probe into allegations of abuse in six dioceses, including Greensburg and Pittsburgh.
Shapiro said all of the dioceses now support the public release of the report. Shapiro released a statement:
"Victims of this sexual abuse deserve the right to tell their stories to the people of Pennsylvania. That is why my legal team and I have worked tirelessly to have each diocese agree to give victims the opportunity to be heard.”
Shapiro said he plans to release the report by the end of June.
