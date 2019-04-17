  • Grounded 737 Max jets to affect these routes in Pittsburgh

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - American Airlines and Southwest Airlines recently announced that hundreds of flights would be canceled this summer due to issues with the Boeing Max 747 jet, and Pittsburgh will be affected.

    According to a statement from Allegheny County Airport Authority spokesman Bob Kerlik, nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles and Cancun will be suspended. Nonstop service to Las Vegas will also be reduced.

    These schedule adjustments will take effect from June 8 through June 29. The airport is not sure whether the suspensions specific to Pittsburgh will continue beyond June.

    Normally, the Los Angeles flight operates six days a week, while seasonal service to Cancun operates on Saturdays. Las Vegas service normally includes service on Saturdays and Sundays.

