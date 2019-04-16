SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A South Park woman was arraigned Monday on charges of stealing nearly $1 million from an Upper St. Clair church with her husband.
Prosecutors say Connie and David Reiter had been stealing from Westminster Presbyterian Church for the past decade while he was the administrator.
David Reiter allegedly went so far as to impersonate an auditor over the phone when other church officials started getting suspicious, police said.
Investigators said David Reiter deposited the money into a bank account controlled by him and his wife.
The Reiters allegedly used the money for a variety of personal expenses including family vacations, vehicle repairs, tickets to Pittsburgh Pirates games and groceries.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan tried to speak to Connie Reiter outside court Tuesday. Reiter told Brennan that she and her children are being harassed
