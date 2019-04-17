MUNHALL, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Munhall.
According to a news release, a shooting was reported on East 12th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A man and woman had each been shot.
They were taken to a hospital, where their conditions are unknown.
BREAKING: double shooting in Munhall - a man & woman both shot & in the hospital. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/vUlsjcotcI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 17, 2019
Allegheny County police are investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.
