Groundhog killed by dog tests positive for rabies

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Here’s a heads up for people who live in the South Hills. The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed another case of rabies.

    A groundhog that was killed by a dog on Sleepy Hollow Road in Mt. Lebanon tested positive for rabies.

    It’s the ninth rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year and the first groundhog. Four raccoons and four bats have also tested positive for rabies.

    You’re also asked to call to the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.

    If you see an animal that’s acting strange or becomes threatening, you should call animal control, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

     
     

