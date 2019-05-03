MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville woman is facing dozens of felony charges Friday after she was accused of ripping people off through online gun sales.
Police said Jennefer Bittner was advertising guns on armslist.com, which is an actual website.
But police said instead of delivering the guns, Bittner just pocketed the money, keeping upwards of $15,000.
Police said Bittner was able to allegedly take advantage of multiple victims.
