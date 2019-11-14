HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Gunfire grazed an innocent bystander and put an elementary school on lockout Thursday morning in Homestead, police said.
Two men started shooting just after 8 a.m. in the area of East 16th Avenue and Maple Street, near a park. Investigators said they were firing at another man, who ran away and has not been found.
A bullet grazed an innocent bystander in the leg as he was walking in the area, police said. He was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment.
The shooting happened blocks from Barrett Elementary School, which initiated a precautionary lockout -- meaning no one was allowed into the building.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“When I was going up to the scene there were still a couple kids in the area, but the bulk of the kids, fortunately, at that point of time, are usually in the school by then,” Homestead Sgt. Stephen Adams said.
Police said the shooter fled in a 2004 White Chevrolet Suburban, which was reported stolen days ago. It has license plate number DRA-5231, a black roof rack and a Mele company logo.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, woman dead after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- What are odds Steelers sign Colin Kaepernick? Here's what bookmakers think
- Teacher, principal, administrator face charges in death of student with autism
- VIDEO: Woman claims abandoned cars on I-79 are causing dangerous driving conditions
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}