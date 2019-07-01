PITTSBURGH - It was a frightening wake-up call for many in Oakland on Sunday morning.
The University of Pittsburgh put out a safety alert after a woman reported that someone tried to climb into a her apartment window and burglarize her.
Police said the woman screamed and the suspect ran off, unable to take anything.
"It's definitely shocking anytime something like this happens," Pitt student Mason Unger said.
Unger said a similar situation happened to his girlfriend not long ago.
"There was another scare like that. Just happening close here again, so, and being so close to campus, it is scary," Unger said.
University police are urging people to lock their doors and windows, and to stay alert.
A message sent out Sunday morning from police said:
"University of Pittsburgh Police Officers assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police Department with an attempted burglary that occurred on June 30, 2019 at approximately 12:48 a.m. in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue. The victim stated that an unknown person attemtped to climb into her unlocked bedroom window. The victim stated that when she screamed, the actor fled on foot eastbound towards Oakland Avenue. No injuries were reported, there were no signs of forced entry, and nothing was taken from the residence."
