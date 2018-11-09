Halloween decoration or racist display? Local bar's decor sparks controversy

ELIZABETH, Pa. - An Elizabeth bar owner is defending himself to Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca after a photo of a display from inside his restaurant has been shared hundreds of times on social media.
In the restaurant, he says he had a devil mask on a noose, hanging from the wall for Halloween.
Channel 11 is talking to the customer who took the picture, and the restaurant owner, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
But once the photo was posted online by a disturbed customer, he says it was perceived differently.
Many people on social media say the display appeared to depict a black man with a noose around his neck.
