  • Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The highly-acclaimed Hamilton musical will be coming to our area.

    The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Monday night on its Twitter page that the show will make its Pittsburgh debut from January 1-27, 2019.

    It will be performed at the Benedum Center.

    No information about ticket sales has been released yet.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Big changes coming to Strip District

  • Headline Goes Here

    Skimming device found at GetGo in North Hills

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Multi-vehicle crash closes all inbound lanes of Parkway East