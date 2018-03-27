PITTSBURGH - The highly-acclaimed Hamilton musical will be coming to our area.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Monday night on its Twitter page that the show will make its Pittsburgh debut from January 1-27, 2019.
Fourth show in our 2018/2019 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season: @HamiltonMusical makes its Pittsburgh debut January 1-27, 2019 at the Benedum Center! #BwayinPGH pic.twitter.com/eo5kxGBNpq— Pgh Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) March 27, 2018
It will be performed at the Benedum Center.
No information about ticket sales has been released yet.
TRENDING NOW:
- Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you
- Man dies after girlfriend drags him with van, police say
- Stormy Daniels on '60 Minutes': 5 revelations from the interview
- VIDEO: Stranger Helps Struggling Mother During Nightmare Trip to Target
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}