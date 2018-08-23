Hance Elementary delays opening due to discovery of moldy insulation

RICHLAND, Pa. - Hance Elementary School in the Pine-Richland school District will not be opening as planned on Thursday, Aug. 23.
According to a letter from school officials, the custodial and maintenance department noticed mold on some pf the pipe insulation above classroom ceilings.
Air quality tests indicated slightly elevated levels of indoor mold and humidity.
“The district will devote full and immediate attention to addressing the issue. The district maintenance staff is working with a third-party company to remove and replace the insulation. When that process is completed and the rooms are re-cleaned, the air quality tests will be repeated,” a letter to parents said.
School officials did not provide a timeline for when the building will open to students.
