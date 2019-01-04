Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China to get underway

CHINA - The Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China kicks off this weekend.
It's the world's biggest display of ice and snow sculptures, and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, according to CNN.
There are cathedrals and palaces more than 10 meters high on display, alongside smaller exhibits.
It's hard work for the sculptors, but the reward of having a guaranteed audience to admire their creations makes it all worthwhile.
"Unlike other sculptures which are always placed somewhere after being finished and we do not know who will see them, we know that the ice and snow sculptures here will definitely be seen by lots of tourists" says sculptor Guan Hongliang.
The festival will remain open until February, when temperatures begin to warm up.
