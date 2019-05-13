PITTSBURGH - A community center in Hazelwood was hit by gunfire Monday after witness said a drive-by shooting occurred.
Police had an area blocked off around Elizabeth and Gertrude Streets in Hazelwood Monday evening.
Related Headlines
Witnesses told Channel 11 there was a drive-by shooting, and at least one of the bullets hit the Spartan Community Center. Witnesses said it's an facility offering after-school programs for kids in the area.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HEREto find out how.
Channel 11's crew on scene could see a bullet hole in one of the center's exterior doors.
Chopper 11 was over the scene too, and investigators were marking evidence on the sidewalk and roadway. Police told Channel 11 a bullet casing was also found in the area.
Police are still investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}