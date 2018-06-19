  • Health Department issues consumer alert for downtown Subway restaurant

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for the Subway restaurant on Liberty Avenue downtown.

    According to the report, health inspectors visited the restaurant Friday and found cockroaches in a trash can used by customers and in traps placed throughout the restaurant.   

    The Allegheny County Health Department report does not say if any of the cockroaches were found near any food items.  

    The report also found the restaurant did not have a certified food safety manager. 

    The restaurant’s co-owner told our news exchange partners at TribLIVE that the cockroach problem is now gone, and he expects the alert to be lifted soon. 

     

