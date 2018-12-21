Hearing for man accused of carjacking woman, baby after leaving jail continued

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The hearing scheduled Friday for the Philadelphia man accused of attacking a woman after he had just been released from the Westmoreland County Prison, then carjacking her vehicle with a baby inside, has been continued.
Thomas Lee Williams, 36, was to face a judge for his preliminary hearing.
Investigators said moments after Williams was released earlier this month, he attacked a woman in the parking lot, stole her car, and drove off with her 1-year-old grandson in the back seat.
Williams crashed about 15 minutes later, in Youngwood, and ran into the woods, where he was apprehended.
The child was not hurt.
The child's mother was inside the prison wrapping up a visit with her son's father when the incident happened.
A new court date has not yet been set.
