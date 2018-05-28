  • Power outage strands riders at Cedar Point

    Updated:

    SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.

    A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.

    Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

    Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.

    Park employees were helping people off the rides.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Power outage strands riders at Cedar Point