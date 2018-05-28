SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP)— A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.
A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.
Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.
We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience!— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018
Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.
Park employees were helping people off the rides.
