    PITTSBURGH - The Heinz History Center is adding to what is already the largest collection of artifacts from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on public view.

    More than 20 items of clothing worn by Fred Rogers are being added to the museum’s exhibit, it was announced Monday.

    The new additions will be on display starting Friday, the same day the highly anticipated movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” premieres in theaters.

    According to the museum, the clothing was worn by Rogers both personally and professionally. It was donated by Rogers’ wife, Joanne Rogers.

    Among the clothing is one of Fred Rogers’ favorite jumpsuits to wear around the house, a black button-up shirt worn behind the scenes while doing puppetry for his show and a brown cardigan sweater made by his mother.

