Hell, Michigan freezes over

It's a cold day in Hell.
Hell, Michigan, to be exact.
Businesses are shut down for the next couple of days and few people are venturing outside.
Wind chills have dipped well below zero, freezing the little town about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor.
It's so cold in Hell that some residents are hopping on their snowmobiles and heading to an emergency warming center at the Hell Saloon to stay toasty during the dangerously cold weather.
