JEANNETTE, Pa. - A hemp drying facility in Jeannette was ordered to shut down and the mayor he doesn't want to see it reopen.
Monday, the Department of Environmental Protection issued an administrative order for Patriot Shield Pennsylvania to cease operation.
They have 48 hours to comply.
The company was forced to close last month after they failed to meet the city's code enforcement requirements.
Jeannette Mayor Curtis Antoniak told Channel 11 he's received many air quality complaints from people living near the Thomas Avenue facility.
