JEANNETTE, Pa. - A hemp-drying facility in Jeannette is back open on a temporary basis after ventilation was added, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Patriot Shield Security had been shut down because it did not meet permit code requirements.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Hemp-drying warehouse shut down by city after odor complaints, permit violations
“If there are any (odor) complaints, they will be closed again immediately,” Bill Whetzel, the city’s code enforcement officer, told TribLIVE.
While the owners made changes to get the doors back open over the weekend, current and former employees told TribLIVE they have not been paid for weeks of work.
