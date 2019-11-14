JEANNETTE, Pa. - As the hemp industry booms in Pennsylvania, one local facility is shutting down – at least temporarily.
Workers at Patriot Shield Security in Jeannette weren't getting paid, but that isn't the reason why the plant is closed for good Wednesday.
People who work at the Colorado-based hemp-drying facility said it opened in September, and there have been problems since the start. On Thursday, some workers stopped by to try to get answers about their paychecks – one day after the city of Jeannette issued a cease and desist order to shut it down.
Kayla Lander hasn't gotten paid in weeks and is worried she might never see another paycheck from Patriot Shield.
"The business was operating there without the requisite occupancy permit," said one city official.
The Jeannette city solicitor said the municipality had no idea Patriot Shield opened up shop in the warehouse along Thomas Avenue until it was bombarded with complaints.
Last month, neighbors said they were sick of the smell coming from the facility, so the city followed up. The company was given a temporary 30-day permit, but the problems were not solved.
Officials said the facility will remain closed until it is in compliance with all regulations.
