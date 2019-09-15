HERMINIE, Pa. - "He's doing way better now. We're just looking forward to a full recovery."
Michael Brawdy says there is some relief tonight after the man accused of beating his 14-month-old boy, Weston, turned himself in to investigators. State police said Salvatore Salvio turned himself in at the Belle Vernon barracks.
"I think everyone feels safer now, especially Weston," Bawdy said.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Troopers said Salvio left Weston covered in bruises Thursday night and was on the run until he turned himself in. Pictures showed more than a dozen puncture marks on the boy's feet. Police believe it was from a needle, saying Salvio was a heroin user.
Bawdy said Weston is getting better every hour and he's starting to get back to normal.
"I will die for my son if I had to. He's my world. It really hurt me to see my son when they pulled him out of the ambulance. He was scared for his life. And the guy left him to die in his crib. Someone like that needs to be put away forever," Bawdy said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Cause of death, funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh Steelers legend Sam Davis
- Homeowner's body found after 'suspicious' explosion sparks fire
- Man wanted for assaulting girlfriend's baby turns himself in
- VIDEO: Heartburn drug Zantac, generic versions could contain small amounts of possible carcinogen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}