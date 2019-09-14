PITTSBURGH - The family of Sam Davis, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player who was a four-time Super Bowl champion with the teams of the 1970s, announced how he died and how fans can pay their respects.
Davis' family tells Channel 11 he died from a heart attack in the personal care home where he lived. Davis, who had dementia and was legally blind, was found dead at the McKeesport facility hours after he was reported missing.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
In a statement, Davis' family said:
"We want to thank the community, friends and family for support and prayers. While we were joined by many in searching for our father, we now know that he never left the facility.
"It brings us great joy that before our father's passing we were able to honor him on 5/7 by establishing the Sam and Tamara Davis Family Scholarship, awarding four graduating high school seniors. Pouring into our community and making an impact in the lives of others was who our father was at his core. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers and other sentiments, we are requesting those who wish to be part of honoring his legacy to make a donation to the Sam and Tamara Davis Family Scholarship Fund."
The funeral will be open to the public according to family members. It will take place at Bidwell Presbyterian Church, located at 1025 Liverpool St. on the north side of Pittsburgh.
Viewing: Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral: Wednesday at 10:57 a.m.
Repast: immediately following services
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim identified, third man in custody in connection with body found in local park
- More than 2,200 fetal remains found on property of late doctor who ran abortion clinic
- Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer put smiles on patients' faces at Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Heartburn drug Zantac, generic versions could contain small amounts of possible carcinogen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}