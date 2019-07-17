  • Bible study group hears gunshots, police find 2 people hurt

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a double shooting in the Hill District area of Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.

    Police surrounded a woman's car outside a church where her tire and back light were allegedly shot out.

    Police said they responded just before 7:40 p.m., and found a male shot in the leg and a second male grazed in the abdomen by a bullet.

    Our crew at the scene saw detectives walking in and out of a wooded area behind the church.

    Members of that church said they were definitely startled when the heard the gunshots.

    "I was very upset. I park at that place all the time when I come to church and I wished I had parked at a different area," Elnor McCoy said.

