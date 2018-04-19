  • Historic Pittsburgh building undergoing major renovations

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is in town Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony for The Highline, a new office and retail complex downtown. 

    The building, which was designed in 1906 as the Pittsburgh terminal warehouse on East Carson Street, is now undergoing a major transformation.

    The historic property will soon have office, retail, and green space -- in addition to more than 600 parking spots. 

    The $110 million project is also expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.  

