  • Homes flooded after water main break in West Homestead

    Updated:

    WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Residents are waking up to a water main break in West Homestead.

    A viewer called Channel 11 and said the break happened around 4:30 a.m. on Pinewood Drive.  

    The viewer reports some homes of residents who live on the street are taking on water. 

    Firefighters are going door to door asking residents if they need help.

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out more about the break and how many people are impacted for Channel 11 News at Noon.

     

     

     
     

