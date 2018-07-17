WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Residents are waking up to a water main break in West Homestead.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
A viewer called Channel 11 and said the break happened around 4:30 a.m. on Pinewood Drive.
Water is still flowing down Pinewod Drive in West Homestead. Firefighters are going to homes & asking if people need help @WPXI pic.twitter.com/OeJIY0KdGM— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 17, 2018
The viewer reports some homes of residents who live on the street are taking on water.
TRENDING NOW:
- Protesters march through downtown Pittsburgh after blocking intersection
- Woman vows to sue nephew over $1.2 million lottery prize
- VIDEO: 2018 likely Bell's last season as Steeler, agent tells Channel 11 Sports
Whoa!! Big water main break in West Homestead. A woman thought she heard rain & came outside to find water flowing from her front yard at 4:30am. At least 3 homes have water in them. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/HlxhFzqedP— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 17, 2018
Firefighters are going door to door asking residents if they need help.
Water is collecting at the bottom of Pinewood & inching up people’s driveways. @WPXI water is still flowing. pic.twitter.com/hatCsl0Cbs— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 17, 2018
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out more about the break and how many people are impacted for Channel 11 News at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}